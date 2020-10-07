1/1
Reverend Hugh Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hugh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reverend Hugh Anderson
Reverend Hugh Anderson, II, long-time Pastor, Counselor and Musician was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on September 23, 2020. Born on March 18, 1944 in Gainesville, Florida, Hugh was the first-born of the late Supt. Hugh Anderson, Sr. & Missionary Ella Louise Hughes-Anderson. He was the former Pastor of Pine Street COGIC in Starke, FL (1981-1991); Founder of Solid Rock Evangelistic Center COGIC in Gainesville, FL (1991-2000) and Latter Rain Harvest Ministries COGIC in Gainesville, FL (2000-2005).
Reverend Anderson was a 1961 Graduate (Salutatorian & Senior Class President) of Lincoln High School and 1967 Graduate of Florida A&M University.
His Wife, Missionary Fernsene Laverne Monuel Anderson, and Brother, Henry Lee Anderson (Angela) preceded him in death. He leaves behind his loving Children: Hulaunda Anderson, Montria Anderson, Crystal Anderson, Hugh Anderson, III and Christian Anderson; Brothers: Melvin Anderson (Elizabeth), Howard Anderson (Viola), Richard Anderson (Gloria), Gregory Anderson (Sylvia); Sisters: Marsha Brewton (Bill) and Missionary Pearlie Shelton (McArthur); and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
Reverend Anderson will only be viewed on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 2:00–7:00PM at Duncan Brothers' Funeral Home. The Burial (with Military Honors) will follow on Saturday 2:00PM at Evergreen Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Bishop Willie Courtney as the Officiant.
The Public Memorial & Celebration of Life Service will be held next year.
Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, Florida

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved