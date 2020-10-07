Reverend Hugh Anderson
Reverend Hugh Anderson, II, long-time Pastor, Counselor and Musician was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on September 23, 2020. Born on March 18, 1944 in Gainesville, Florida, Hugh was the first-born of the late Supt. Hugh Anderson, Sr. & Missionary Ella Louise Hughes-Anderson. He was the former Pastor of Pine Street COGIC in Starke, FL (1981-1991); Founder of Solid Rock Evangelistic Center COGIC in Gainesville, FL (1991-2000) and Latter Rain Harvest Ministries COGIC in Gainesville, FL (2000-2005).
Reverend Anderson was a 1961 Graduate (Salutatorian & Senior Class President) of Lincoln High School and 1967 Graduate of Florida A&M University.
His Wife, Missionary Fernsene Laverne Monuel Anderson, and Brother, Henry Lee Anderson (Angela) preceded him in death. He leaves behind his loving Children: Hulaunda Anderson, Montria Anderson, Crystal Anderson, Hugh Anderson, III and Christian Anderson; Brothers: Melvin Anderson (Elizabeth), Howard Anderson (Viola), Richard Anderson (Gloria), Gregory Anderson (Sylvia); Sisters: Marsha Brewton (Bill) and Missionary Pearlie Shelton (McArthur); and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
Reverend Anderson will only be viewed on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 2:00–7:00PM at Duncan Brothers' Funeral Home. The Burial (with Military Honors) will follow on Saturday 2:00PM at Evergreen Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Bishop Willie Courtney as the Officiant.
The Public Memorial & Celebration of Life Service will be held next year.
Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, Florida
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.