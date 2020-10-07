Reverend Hugh Anderson

Reverend Hugh Anderson, II, long-time Pastor, Counselor and Musician was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on September 23, 2020. Born on March 18, 1944 in Gainesville, Florida, Hugh was the first-born of the late Supt. Hugh Anderson, Sr. & Missionary Ella Louise Hughes-Anderson. He was the former Pastor of Pine Street COGIC in Starke, FL (1981-1991); Founder of Solid Rock Evangelistic Center COGIC in Gainesville, FL (1991-2000) and Latter Rain Harvest Ministries COGIC in Gainesville, FL (2000-2005).

Reverend Anderson was a 1961 Graduate (Salutatorian & Senior Class President) of Lincoln High School and 1967 Graduate of Florida A&M University.

His Wife, Missionary Fernsene Laverne Monuel Anderson, and Brother, Henry Lee Anderson (Angela) preceded him in death. He leaves behind his loving Children: Hulaunda Anderson, Montria Anderson, Crystal Anderson, Hugh Anderson, III and Christian Anderson; Brothers: Melvin Anderson (Elizabeth), Howard Anderson (Viola), Richard Anderson (Gloria), Gregory Anderson (Sylvia); Sisters: Marsha Brewton (Bill) and Missionary Pearlie Shelton (McArthur); and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.

Reverend Anderson will only be viewed on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 2:00–7:00PM at Duncan Brothers' Funeral Home. The Burial (with Military Honors) will follow on Saturday 2:00PM at Evergreen Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Bishop Willie Courtney as the Officiant.

The Public Memorial & Celebration of Life Service will be held next year.

Arrangements Entrusted To

DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME

428 NW 8th Street

Gainesville, Florida



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store