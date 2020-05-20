HUGH EDWARD MASON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HUGH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MASON,
HUGH EDWARD, 37
Hugh Mason was born on August 7, 1982 in Syracuse, New York. He passed away, aged 37, on Thursday April 30th, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida after a long battle with renal failure.
Hugh was the youngest child born to Edward Mason and Patricia DeLand. His family moved to Beaufort, SC and then to Aiken, SC when Hugh was young. The family settled in the Gainesville, FL area in 1997. Hugh attended Hawthorne High School. Hugh was a mechanic by trade and worked at several dealerships and shops in the area.
Hugh is predeceased by his father and grandparents. He is survived by his mother and sister Rachelle Mason of Gainesville, FL, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Hugh's name to either the National Kidney Foundation or the Arts in Medicine program at SHANDS, which Hugh utilized often. For the Celebration of Life Memorial, details will be forthcoming on social media.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved