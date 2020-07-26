WESTER, HUGH GENE

Hugh Gene Wester, 83, passed away on July 11, 2020. He was born in Gainesville, FL on July 11, 1937.

To the late Samuel L. Wester and Allie Dean Wester Horne, he was preceded in death by a brother Robert Wester.

Gene was retired from the City of Gainesville Gas Dept. After retiring from the City Gene worked at The Village for many years driving 'Miss Daisy' he said until his health declined. He loved to fish and spent many fishing adventures with his sons-in-law Mark Milam and David Pasznik. Mark was to him not only his best friend but he considered him a son.

Gene is survived by his wife Margaret LaCroix, his daughters Dianna Wester (John) Evers and Shaunna Wester Rawlings, his son Eddie Wester and a brother Sam Wester. Also surviving him were his wife's children, daughters Francine Milam and Cynthia Pasznik and grandchildren Emily Milam, Mark Milam Jr., Nicholas Pasznik and Anna Pasznik. Gene had many other grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he loved.

There will be no service, we will have a celebration of his life at a later date. His wishes were to have his ashes scattered out from Cedar Key where he had many of his fishing adventures.

I wish to thank Haven Hospice for there care and compassion with Gene this past year. Should one choose to honor his memory please make a donation to ET York Haven Hospice-Gainesville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store