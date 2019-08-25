|
CHIRIBOGA, HUGO VINICIO (1939 - 2019)
HUGO VINICIO CHIRIBOGA, Age 80, a long-time resident of Gainesville, FL peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on August 19, 2019 following a long illness.
He was born January 11, 1939 in Quito, Equador to Victor Hugo and Targelia Adela Espinosa Chiriboga.
Hugo came to America in 1960 with his brother and a couple of friends. While vacationing in Colombia, S.A.in 1962 he met, and fell in love with Angela Acosta. Upon returning to the states, they wrote letters to one another for three months before he proposed marriage.
He began his training with Volkswagen in Deerfield, IL in 1968. He excelled in this industry becoming a Master Volkswagen Technician. Hugo and Angela had three children and moved to Gainesville in 1973. With the help of his father, he founded Hugo and Son Auto Service where he worked alongside his son until his retirement in 2006. The entire family worked together at one time or another in the family business. Family was a very important part of his life and they spent a lot of time together.
Hugo was a very active and involved longtime member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and the Spanish Club of Gainesville. He thoroughly enjoyed camping and sports, especially basketball and football. He was an avid Gator fan, and supporter of the UF students.
Hugo is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Angela Acosta Chiriboga of Gainesville; son Hugo Alfonso and his wife Monique of Gainesville; daughter Marisol Chiriboga Corless of Atlanta, GA; daughter Maribel Chiriboga De La Rosa of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Francesca Marie Chiriboga, Anna Isabel Chiriboga, Gina Nicol Chiriboga, Gabriela Angela Corless,
Isabela Maria Corless, and
Adriana Isabel De La Rosa.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1738 W. University Ave. Gainesville, FL with Fr. David Ruchinski as celebrant. A reception will follow at the church. Please visit his memorial page at williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
