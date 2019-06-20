Home

D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
ICY V. PATTERSON


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ICY V. PATTERSON Obituary
PATTERSON, ICY V.
(1970-2019)
Icy V. Patterson, 48, of Reddick, FL. Service of Love will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Reddick Church of God (15670 NW Gainesville RD. Reddick, Florida 32686) at 1:00 pm. Viewing will be one-hour prior to service. Services of Excellence will be under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608). Floral Arrangements will be accepted at D. Williams Mortuary on Friday, June 21, 2019 between the hours of 10 am - 5 pm.
dwilliamsmortuary.com
(352) 204-2381
Daphina Carnegie-Williams L.F.D.E./ Co-owner,
Alphonso Williams
"Serving With A
Spirit of Excellence"
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 20 to June 21, 2019
