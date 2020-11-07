1/
Ileene Clare Nowers Tow
Heaven and earth are blessed today as a lovely earth angel, Ileene Clare Nowers Tow, transitioned to becoming a heavenly angel on October 21, 2020. Ileene, at age 93, passed peacefully in the loving and capable hands of staff at the E.T. York Hospice Center in Gainesville, Florida.
Ileene was born in Atkinson, Illinois, the only daughter of Harry and Alberta Atkins Nowers, on December 12, 1926. She was a graduate of the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Peoria, Illinois, and worked as a nurse until marrying Dr. Herman D. Tow, Jr. in 1958. As the wife of a Naval officer she enjoyed living in San Francisco, the Philippines, and finally settling for 10 years in Maryland, followed by 10 years in Oklahoma. During her husband's Navy career she was actively involved in the Navy Dental Wives Club, and in Oklahoma was a volunteer in the cause of child abuse and neglect. Upon retirement, Ileene and Herman moved to Gainesville, FL to be near their daughter and her family. She was a member of P.E.O for many years and enjoyed cooking, baking, playing golf, going on cruises and being with her family. She was a devoted and committed wife, mother and grandmother. We are so honored that she was such a tremendous part of our lives. Your family, and friends, will miss you!
Ileene was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dr. Herman D. Tow, Jr. and her son-in-law Robert E. Horter. She is survived by her only daughter, Martha Tow Horter and two grandchildren; John and Kathryn Horter. Please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
