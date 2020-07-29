McKENZIE,INA JO WRENCHIna Jo Wrench McKenzie of Gainesville Florida died Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Gainesville.Born in Gainesville Florida, March 24, 1925, Ina Jo graduated from Florida State University (formally Florida State College for Women). While there she was a member of Chi Omega sorority and Cotillion Club. After receiving a degree in elementary education with a certification in art she returned to Gainesville to teach third grade at Kirby Smith school for a year.She then married Captain Chauncey A. Bennett USAF. After Captain Bennett was reported missing and presumed killed in action in Korea, Ina Jo returned to teaching and was appointed as Elementary Art Supervisor for Alachua County, later teaching art to many counties in North Central Florida when the Alachua county school board offered educational classes in art, music and science on channel 5. During these years Ina Jo was active in Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Junior League of Gainesville, and also completed her Masters Degree at the University of Florida.She later married Victor W. McKenzie, Jr. and moved to Indianapolis, Indiana where she taught art in K through 12 at Tudor Hall, a private boarding school for girls. When the family returned to Gainesville Ina Jo resumed teaching art at Gainesville High School. She retired from there after a total of thirty three years of teaching.She was preceded in death by her parents Ina J. Wrench and Francis A. Wrench, husbands; Captain Chauncey A. Bennett and Victor W. McKenzie, Jr.Ina Jo is survived by her daughter Betty Bennett Wallen of Melrose, FL, two sons: Jon V. McKenzie of Ithaca, NY; Wade F. McKenzie of Atlanta, GA and four grandchildren: Eli McKenzie, Joseph Levine-McKenzie, of Ithaca, Margaret J. McKenzie and Emma C. McKenzie of Atlanta.Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL HOME, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601.352-376-5361