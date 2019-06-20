Home

Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Wake
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Female Protective Temple
12610 NW 39th Ave.
Gainesville, FL
Interment
Following Services
Shiloh Cemetery
Archer, FL
INEZ BOYKIN-SCOTT

INEZ BOYKIN-SCOTT Obituary
Mrs. Inez "Sugarmama" Boykin-Scott, age 78, the daughter of the late Seab and Mary Jane Boykin, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at her home in Archer, Fl. under the care of Haven Hospice.
Those left to cherish her memories are three children; Freddie Lee Scott Jr., Faye Collins and Catherine Ruth (Alex); Brothers; Roosevelt Boykin (Joy), Rev. Otis Boykin (Barbara Jean), Benjamin Boykin, Willie Boykin (Sandra) and Sister; Barbara Neal all of Archer, sisters-in-law; Vera Boykin and Rebecca Boykin.
A Services of Love and Honor will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, 2:00pm at Female Protective Temple, 12610 NW 39th Ave. Gainesville, FL. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery, Archer, FL. Wake services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Carnegie Funeral Home In the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel from 3-7pm.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
"Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love"
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 20 to June 21, 2019
