CUE, INEZ SAVANNAH, 81
Ms. Inez S. Cue of Gainesville accepted her wings to fly to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at North Florida Regional Hospital, Gainesville, FL. Born in Carlton, FL (Baden Powell Road) and graduated from Central Academy High School, Palatka, FL. She retired from Shands Hospital in 1994 after 30 years of service and is a member of Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, Hawthorne, FL.
Ms. Cue is survived by her son, Allen C. Starke (Donna), Tallahassee, FL; daughters, Robin Y. Vinson-Brown, Denise J. Girtman and Katia B. Vinson, all of Gainesville, FL; siblings, Geraldine Monroe (Willie), Hawthorne, FL and Marion Cue (Merian), Dawson, GA; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S. CR 21, Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods, Pastor, Rev. Gregory O. Haile, Eulogist. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home, 727 NW 2 St. Gainesville, FL 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. and at First Missionary Baptist Church, 1515 SE 15 St. Gainesville, FL 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Viewing Saturday at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. No viewing after eulogy. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019