Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
727 NW 2nd Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-8686
Resources
More Obituaries for INEZ CUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

INEZ SAVANNAH CUE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
INEZ SAVANNAH CUE Obituary
CUE, INEZ SAVANNAH, 81
Ms. Inez S. Cue of Gainesville accepted her wings to fly to her heavenly home on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at North Florida Regional Hospital, Gainesville, FL. Born in Carlton, FL (Baden Powell Road) and graduated from Central Academy High School, Palatka, FL. She retired from Shands Hospital in 1994 after 30 years of service and is a member of Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, Hawthorne, FL.
Ms. Cue is survived by her son, Allen C. Starke (Donna), Tallahassee, FL; daughters, Robin Y. Vinson-Brown, Denise J. Girtman and Katia B. Vinson, all of Gainesville, FL; siblings, Geraldine Monroe (Willie), Hawthorne, FL and Marion Cue (Merian), Dawson, GA; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, 146 S. CR 21, Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods, Pastor, Rev. Gregory O. Haile, Eulogist. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home, 727 NW 2 St. Gainesville, FL 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. and at First Missionary Baptist Church, 1515 SE 15 St. Gainesville, FL 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Viewing Saturday at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. No viewing after eulogy. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of INEZ's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now