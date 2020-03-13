|
HESHMAT, IRAJ
Mr. Iraj Heshmat died on Friday morning March 6, 2020 at North Florida Regional Hospital after a lengthy illness. He was born in Ghahdarijan, Iran on April 19, 1939. He was loved the world over by all who knew him. Mr Heshmat leaves behind a loving wife Mrs. Farangis Heshmat and 4 adoring children who all live in Gainesville, Shahrzad (Sherry), Felor, Ardalan (Ard), and Arsalan. He is also survived by 3 brothers, Manocherah, Jamshid, Keighobad, and preceded in death by a younger sister, Manijeh. He was 80 years old. Funeral services will be held this Saturday at Forest Meadows Mausoleum at 2:00 pm. (4100 NW 39th Ave. Gainesville, FL 32606) There will be a repast for family and friends at his son's house Ardalan (Ard) Heshmat at 3803 SW 92nd Drive in Gainesville, FL 32608 after the services. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609.
352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020