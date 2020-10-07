1/1
Irene E. Ford
Highlands, NC - Irene E. Ford, 95, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 at Eckerd Living Center in Highlands, North Carolina. She was born on February 4, 1925 in Albion, Indiana, and at the age of 6 years was adopted into the family of George and Blondena Hoffman. She was raised in South Bend, Indiana, and attended high school at South Bend Central.
During most of her childhood, she experienced the Great Depression, and during her teenage years, she worked at a factory to support America's World War II efforts. Through these experiences, she learned fortitude, perseverance, sacrifice, hard work, and faith in God, which she carried with her the rest of her life.
Irene married Philp Ford, spent some time in Lafayette, Indiana, and then moved back to South Bend. She spent many years as a mother and homemaker, raising her four children. Around the year 2000, she moved to Gainesville, Florida. After moving to Gainesville, she worked for an engineering firm until she retired. She attended Zion United Church of Christ in South Bend and Trinity United Methodist Church in Gainesville.
Irene is preceded in death by one son, Stephen, and is survived by three other children, Christine, Laura and Mary; 5 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. Irene will always be remembered for her strength, loving personality, and love of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved watching her sports teams. In recent years, she took great joy in making fleece blankets for children. Despite poor eyesight due to macular degeneration, she made hundreds of blankets and donated them to churches, schools, and other organizations.
A virtual Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it is asked that gifts or donations in Irene's honor be made to Zion United Church of Christ in South Bend, Indiana.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
October 7, 2020
You will be missed Irene! Prayers to the family!
Michael Arrants
Friend
