GRAVES, ISABELLE M.
Isabelle M. Graves, 93, longtime resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in the Terrace Healthcare Facility, following a long illness.
Mrs. Graves was born in Barcelona, Spain on April 19, 1927 and lived France for much of her young life. She came to the United States in 1955 and became a U.S. Citizen and in 1956, she married Mr. Grover Graves, to whom she was married for 50 years until his death in 2006. Mrs. Graves was a military wife, travelling all over the world, and eventually settling in Gainesville. In her younger years she worked as a bank teller at several local banks, including Keystone State Bank.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law; Olga and Lester Miller, of Gainesville; and by a niece, Lewrita Moore and a nephew, Charlie Moore.
Mrs. Graves will be laid to rest alongside her late husband in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the charity of your choice. Please visit her memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.