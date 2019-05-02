|
|
SMITH, ELDER
ISAIAH 'SON', 87
Elder Isaiah Smith of Gainesville, FL transitioned from this life April 28, 2019. A retired custodian at UF, he pastored New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church of Live Oak and Gainesville for 60 years until his health failed. He is survived by his devoted children, Ola (Cevaughn) Curtis, Archer, FL, Connell Smith, Isaiah Smith Jr. (Dedrick), Elisha Smith, Dezondria (Gregory) Jones and Sharda Smith all of Gainesville, FL; 20 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren; siblings, Arthur Lee Smith, Rachel Lee Wilson, Lonnie Mae Howard all of Gainesville, FL, Betty Stewart, Live Oak, FL; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 12 noon on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Female Protective Temple, Gainesville, FL, Elder Donald Wilson, Presiding, Elder Jasper Stewart is Eulogist. Burial will be in Bakersville Cemetery, Live Oak, FL. Visitation on Saturday 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2 St., Gainesville, FL and Sunday 11:30 am - 12 pm. No viewing after eulogy. The cortege will form 11:15 a.m. at the home of Sandra and Greg Jones, 2822 NW 51st St., Gainesville, FL.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2019