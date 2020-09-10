1/1
ISSAC CUMMINGS Sr.
CUMMINGS, SR., ISSAC
Mr. Issac Cummings, Sr. age 77 passed away September 1, 2020 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center. Mr. Cummings was an Automobile Mechanic and work tirelessly in his profession until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Thelma Cummings, Charles McLeod, Andrew McLeod and grandchild, Marrisa Lee.
Mr. Cummings is survived by his children, Isaac Cummings, (Cynthia Harris), Newberry, FL, Alecia Cottrell (Julian), High Springs, FL, siblings, Tom Cummings, Robert Kelsey Cummings, Elizabeth James, Estella M. Burns, all of Gainesville, FL, and five grandchildren.
Graveside Services for Mr. Cummings will be held 11:00am, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Gainesville, FL, Elder George Young, Eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc, 18 N. W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Cummings will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 11th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday, Graveside from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet Graveside at 10:30am.
Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Reposing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
SEP
12
Reposing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
