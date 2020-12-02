Ivory James Jones

Mr. Ivory James Jones age 65 passed away November 28, 2020 at Suwannee Valley Care Center in Lake City, FL. Mr. Jones was a graduate of Bradford County High School, class of 1975, and a member of Freedom United Methodist Church. He was employed with Food Services as a Dietary Aide.

Mr. Jones is survived by his son, Shedrick Cooper, Hopkinsville, KY, siblings, Benny Jones(Mary Jane), Bunnell, FL, Andrew Jones, Sr.(Tracey Pinkston), Lake Butler, FL, Easter Williams, Gainesville, FL, Rebecca Jones-London(Ruffie), Margaret Daniel(Raymond, Sr.), both of Starke, FL, and five grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Mr. Jones will be held 11:00am, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Freedom Cemetery, Gainesville, FL, Rev. Joessa Merricks Officiating, and Rev. Milford Griner, Presiding. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mr. Jones will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, December 4th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday, Graveside from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of his sister and brother-in-law Mrs. Margaret and Mr. Raymond Daniel, 1315 Charles Court, Starke, FL at 10:15amam.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are recommended by the CDC and the Alachua County Emergency Order, 2020-50. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.



