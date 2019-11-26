|
|
GRIFFIN, IVY BYRD
Ivy Byrd Griffin, 95 years young, of Chiefland, FL, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. A loving, Christian father and grandfather, businessman, civic leader and war hero, he went peacefully in the good night to wake to the radiance of his Lord.
Byrd was born in rural Mississippi to Ivy Oma Griffin and Bashie Leona Keel Griffin on the 4th of November 1924.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 70 years, Evelyn Beauchamp Griffin. Also preceding were his seven siblings, each of whom he loved infinitely and he would want named: Iree Griffin Amistead, John Hellas Griffin, Quill Oma Griffin. Meldee Griffin Fancher, Jack Ray Griffin, Emma Kate Griffin Stechmiller and Dell Lovey Griffin Carr. Each member of their respective families have been to Byrd as his very own.
Byrd is survived by his two daughters and their families, the light and delight of his life: Rhonda Griffin Horn (Phil). Her daughter, Heather Evelyn Hurtado (Dan), and their children Seth and Ivy Hurtado, of Tallahassee, FL. His daughter Carol Griffin Irby (Will), grandson William Wright 'Wri' Irby V (Kimberly) and Byrd's great grandson: William 'Liam' Wright Irby VI of Chiefland, FL.
Byrd Griffin was a decorated veteran of WWII, having flown over 30 B-24 combat missions, including the first daylight air raid on the Nazi stronghold of Berlin. As a top turret gunner, he flew two back-to-back missions over Normandy on D-Day. Having distinguished himself in combat by heroism and extraordinary valor in aerial flight, Byrd Griffin was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Byrd, with wife Evelyn, owned Griffin's Department Store, Main St., Chiefland. The family owned and operated store was established in 1947 and remained a vital business until Byrd and Evelyn's retirement in 1984.
Byrd was an active member of Chiefland's First Baptist Church, the Lion's Club and VFW. He was member of the fraternal order of Masons. Byrd helped develop and sustain the Chiefland Golf and Country Club, where he enjoyed many cheerful hours with both new and life-long friends. Byrd earlier severed as mayor on the Chiefland City Commission. He quietly contributed to many school and community spirited charities, activities and events, including the Chiefland Watermelon Festival.
In their later years, Byrd and Evelyn enjoyed world-wide travel, but none more than with extended family on holidays and special occasions. The companionships of his hunting and fishing camps were among his proudest possessions. Beyond any and all blessing of worldly wealth, Byrd Griffin found the true treasures of his life through love and devotion to his God, family and country.
Funeral services for Byrd Griffin will be held at the Chiefland First Baptist Church on Tues, November 26th at 10 AM. Interment will follow at the Chiefland Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Knauff Funeral Home - Chiefland, FL (352) 493-4777. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Haven Hospice- Chiefland Division at 311 NE 9th St. Chiefland, FL 32626. (352) 493-2333.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019