WOODS, J'MYA SABRINAMs. J'mya Sabrina Woods, 26, of Ocala, Florida entered into thy masters joy Thursday, September 10, 2020. Celebration of life service will take place Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 11:00am from Roberts Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Avenue Ocala, FL Elder Willie Daniel Doby, Sr. eulogist. Public visitation will be held FRIDAY from 4-7pm at the Roberts Downtown Chapel. Place of final rest will follow at Chestnut Cemetery. Ms. Woods leaves to cherish her memories mother, Cindy Woods-High (Allen); father, Patrick Young; children, Aaliyah Navarro, Amya Navarro, Santana Navarri and Sabriel Woods, her siblings, D'juan Cobb, Iesha Porter, Iana Woods, Alivia Woods, Alana High and Aaron High and a host of other cousins, family and sorrowing friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Chapel, FL at 10:00am352-475-2000