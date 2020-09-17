1/1
J'MYA SABRINA WOODS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J'MYA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOODS, J'MYA SABRINA
Ms. J'mya Sabrina Woods, 26, of Ocala, Florida entered into thy masters joy Thursday, September 10, 2020. Celebration of life service will take place Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 11:00am from Roberts Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Avenue Ocala, FL Elder Willie Daniel Doby, Sr. eulogist. Public visitation will be held FRIDAY from 4-7pm at the Roberts Downtown Chapel. Place of final rest will follow at Chestnut Cemetery. Ms. Woods leaves to cherish her memories mother, Cindy Woods-High (Allen); father, Patrick Young; children, Aaliyah Navarro, Amya Navarro, Santana Navarri and Sabriel Woods, her siblings, D'juan Cobb, Iesha Porter, Iana Woods, Alivia Woods, Alana High and Aaron High and a host of other cousins, family and sorrowing friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the Chapel, FL at 10:00am
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
606 SW 2nd Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 537-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved