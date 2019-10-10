|
DAVIS, JABRELL JEROME
'BRELL'
Jabrell Jerome Davis, age 27, Carpet Cleaning Technician with Washington Carpet Cleaning & Janitorial Services (his father's business) & 2011 Graduate of Eastside High School, was given the gift of eternal life in 2019 on the same day of his birth, Oct. 1st, after being among us on this earthly scene since 1992.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 12:00PM Saturday, October 12, 2019, at First Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Reverend Tyrone Blue is Pastor, with Reverend Dwayne Blue delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Mr. Davis will be viewed at the Funeral Home Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his Aunt, Angel Boone, 3501 NE 15th St, #W-175, Gainesville, at 11:15AM.
Loving Memories will remain with his parents - Safi Boone and Anthony Davis, Jr. (& Ashley); children - (Amir Davis - deceased) and Heaven Davis; fiancee - Ameria Lesesne; sisters - Shameria Boone, (Antheia Perry - deceased), Connae Davis, Ashton Davis and Lovely Davis; brothers - Fasion Davis, Cornelius Boone, Keyshonis Booker, Darian Griggs and Connor Davis; grandparents - Audrey Gooding, Evang. Janet Camps-Boone, Anthony Davis Sr. and Angela Jefferson (Connie Washington and Andrew Boone - deceased); niece - Kirstin Davis; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019