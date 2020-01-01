|
AUSTIN, JACK P.
Mr. Jack P. Austin age 88 died Sunday afternoon at Haven Hospice in Chiefland, FL.
Jack was born in Madison, FL on Nov. 1, 1931. Jack has lived in Gainesville, FL since 1958, moving here from Tallahassee, FL. Jack was in the Coast Guard, then entered the Insurance business.
After moving to Gainesville he started his career in the Auto/ Sales business at Paul West, where he still worked. Jack was a life time member of the Elks and a avid Gator Fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty of 59 years. They were High School sweethearts that are once again together.
Jack is survived by his daughter Susan Nazworth (Terry) and grandson Jason Steadwell (Bevin).
The family requests in lieu of flowers please make contributions to Haven Hospice of Chiefland, FL.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 3rd 2020 at 11:00AM at Hague Methodist Church, 7001 NW 126th Ave. Gainesville, FL 32653.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020