Jack Rosenzweig
Gainesville - It is with immense sadness and extreme broken hearts that we share with you the passing of Jack Rosenzweig. He was one of a kind and did everything his way!
Jack was 81 years old. He was larger than life. Family was very important to him, especially his beloved wife, Helene - who was the center of his universe. He loved all with every ounce of his being.
Jack was equal parts brilliant entrepreneur, eloquent orator, and master chef. He had a big heart and believed in helping others whenever he could, usually anonymously. From volunteer Fire Police to coordinating benefits to buying and delivering turkeys or meals for those who could not afford them, he did it all. When he retired from the businesses he created with his wife Helene, he found the internet and the stock market and discussing anything that made the market churn. To say he had an opinion or two, would be an understatement. He loved giving advice and most of the time he was spot on!
Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Helene, his children, Marc (Michelle), Melanie (Guy), and Pamela (Ron), his grandchildren, Lea (Chris), Reese (Danielle), Justin, Tessa, Noah, Holden, Jaidyn, Evan, Jake and Ryan and his great-grandchildren, Liam and Luke. Not to mention he was a friend and advisor to so many! We will all cherish our lifetime of memories.
Immediate family will be honoring his memory and celebrating his life at a small graveside funeral on Tuesday. Shiva will be held via Zoom. Contact melwellington@yahoo.com for details.
Jack was a big believer in helping individuals in need, rather than contributing to large charities. Rabbi Kaiman and Rabbi Berl had been very instrumental in facilitating some of his acts of kindness over the years. If you'd like to make a donation in Jack's honor, please contact/send to:
Chabad Jewish Center Gainesville, Rabbi Berl Goldman, 2021 NW 5th Ave
Gainesville FL 32603, Jewishgator.com
, Rabbi@jewishgator.com or Congregation B'Nai Israel, Rabbi's Discretionary Fund, 3830 NW 16th Blvd.
Gainesville FL 32605.
