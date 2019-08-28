|
HURST, JACK VERNON
Jack Vernon Hurst was born to Samuel and Cora Chewning Hurst on January 16, 1930 and passed away August 16, 2019. Jack grew up on the family farm in the Hatch Bend community, near Branford, Florida. He was a graduate of Lafayette High School and the University of Florida (Master's Degree in Entomology, 1955).
Jack was a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army's 25th Regimental Combat Team, which fought in Korea's infamous 'Punch Bowl'. Medals received by Sgt. Hurst include the National Defense Medal, Fifth Regimental Combat Medal, and the Korean Service Medal. He also received a special letter of appreciation from then South Korea president Kim Dae-Jung. Jack was a member of the Gainesville, FL chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association. He and wife Marcia participated in meetings and gatherings with the KWVA for several years.
He resided in Gainesville, FL having lived in Jacksonville and Winter Park, FL and on the island of Guam. He was married to Marcia Walker Hurst on January 29, 1956 and their lifetime of devotion, and abiding love was recently celebrated in their sixty-third anniversary party. While on Guam, their son, Jason Walker Hurst was born on August 24, 1966 and they soon left Guam to travel around the world before returning to the USA and settle in Gainesville, FL.
Jack retired from a multi decade career at the Alachua County Health Department in June 1995. He was a faithful member of Ephesus Advent Christian Church, where he served as an Elder and a Deacon.
Jack was the last surviving member of the children sired by Samuel Hurst. These were, in order of birth: Walter, Leona, Herbert, Frankie, Raymond, Nadine, Corrine, Gordon, Donald, Jack, James and Mary Frances. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Feral Walker Hurst and his parents and siblings. Jack is survived by his son, Jason W. Hurst (Cynthia), and granddaughter, Yi-Mei Hurst, numerous beloved family members and a host of friends and loved ones.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be Thursday, August 29, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Ephesus Advent Christian Church at 9959 SE County Road 405, Branford, FL 32008. There will be a short fellowship time after the service where light refreshments will be served. The Family will have a service for the interment of his ashes at Maypop Cemetery, at a later date.
In keeping with Jack's wishes, memorials may be made to Ephesus Advent Christian Church, c/o Jenny Adams 921 SE County Road 420, Branford, Florida 32008 or to the Advent Christian Village, Dowling Park Village, 10680 Dowling Park Dr, Live Oak, FL 32060.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019