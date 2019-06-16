|
HOUSTON, JACK W.
Jack W. Houston, age 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home in Gainesville, Florida, surrounded by loving family. He was born in Irondequoit, NY to the late Franklin and Ivah Houston. Jack was married for 56 years to his beloved wife, Mary Lois (Heyer) Houston, who died in 2006; he was also predeceased by his brother, Sam Houston.
Jack is survived by his devoted daughters, Anne Tabor (Alan) Canne of Clifton Springs, NY, and Christine H. (Chip) Deutsch of Gainesville, FL, and son, John Houston of Rochester, NY. He is also survived by his precious grandchildren, Daniel Tabor, Benjamin Tabor, Jacob Canne, Tamara Deutsch, and Kaitlin Deutsch; by numerous nieces and nephews; and by a remarkable friend, Beverly Steiff.
He served honorably in the Marine Corps during World War II, engaging in combat in Okinawa while deployed in the Pacific Theater as part of the Striking 6th Division. He worked in the machine engraving industry at Roehlen Engraving Works in Rochester, NY throughout his career. Jack and Lois retired to Myrtle Beach, SC until his move to Gainesville in 2014 to be close to Chris and her family.
Jack was very easy-going, and his humor and interest in others made him friends wherever he went. It seemed he never met a stranger. He was a true gentleman and a role model to the family. He never sought to be the center of attention, but was in his element while enjoying the company of family and friends. His family will deeply miss his loving presence in their lives.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:30 AM, at Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Westarea, 823 NW 143rd Street, Jonesville, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to Haven Hospice
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 16 to June 17, 2019