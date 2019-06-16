Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 376-7556
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Williams Thomas Funeral Home
823 NW 143rd Street
Jonesville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JACK HOUSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JACK W. HOUSTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JACK W. HOUSTON Obituary
HOUSTON, JACK W.
Jack W. Houston, age 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home in Gainesville, Florida, surrounded by loving family. He was born in Irondequoit, NY to the late Franklin and Ivah Houston. Jack was married for 56 years to his beloved wife, Mary Lois (Heyer) Houston, who died in 2006; he was also predeceased by his brother, Sam Houston.
Jack is survived by his devoted daughters, Anne Tabor (Alan) Canne of Clifton Springs, NY, and Christine H. (Chip) Deutsch of Gainesville, FL, and son, John Houston of Rochester, NY. He is also survived by his precious grandchildren, Daniel Tabor, Benjamin Tabor, Jacob Canne, Tamara Deutsch, and Kaitlin Deutsch; by numerous nieces and nephews; and by a remarkable friend, Beverly Steiff.
He served honorably in the Marine Corps during World War II, engaging in combat in Okinawa while deployed in the Pacific Theater as part of the Striking 6th Division. He worked in the machine engraving industry at Roehlen Engraving Works in Rochester, NY throughout his career. Jack and Lois retired to Myrtle Beach, SC until his move to Gainesville in 2014 to be close to Chris and her family.
Jack was very easy-going, and his humor and interest in others made him friends wherever he went. It seemed he never met a stranger. He was a true gentleman and a role model to the family. He never sought to be the center of attention, but was in his element while enjoying the company of family and friends. His family will deeply miss his loving presence in their lives.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:30 AM, at Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Westarea, 823 NW 143rd Street, Jonesville, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to Haven Hospice
http://beyourhaven.org/
donate.
To offer condolences, please visit:
https://www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 16 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now