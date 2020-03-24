|
HURSE, JACK WILSON
Jack Wilson Hurse, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. William David Hurse of Lake Butler, Florida, was born on October 15, 1928. On March 20, 2020, he went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A lifelong believer, he loved and served the Lord pastoring churches in California, Washington, and Florida. He worked for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association as a crusade director for a period of time, and also started high flight ministries with astronaut Jim Irwin. He was known for his rich voice, exuberant laugh and joy of the Lord. He loved others well whether family or friends. Jack graduated from G.H.S. in 1947, where he was a star athlete, lettering in four sports and serving as captain of each as well as student body president. He continued his education and ultimately received his doctor of divinity degree from Fuller Seminary in California. Jack served in several pastorates in California before moving back to Florida in 1987. When he returned to Gainesville he reunited with and married his high school sweetheart, the former Nita Nell Bohannon. He served as pastor of Bethlehem Presbyterian Church in Archer and later as interim associate at First Presbyterian Church, Gainesville. Several years later he was ordained as a deacon at St. Andrews Anglican Church, Gainesville, where he served for the remainder of his ministry.
Jack is survived by his wife of 33 years Nita, his brother David Hurse, sister in law, Myrna Lou Hurse, three daughters, two stepchildren, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Final arrangements will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, any who wishes to do so, please make contributions to St. Andrews Anglican church, 2715 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32605 or Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020