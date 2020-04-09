|
ARMOUND, JACKIE LARUE
JACKIE LARUE ARMOUND age 76, a Native of High Springs, Florida who resided in Gainesville, Florida, husband of the late Leatha M. Taylor-Armound, retired Histology Technician III with the Malcom Randall Veterans Administration Medical Center, Licensed Barber & Mason with Rising Sun Lodge #10, Mount Pisgah Chapter #105, University City Consistory #277 and Malta Temple #143, peacefully surrendered to the Will of God on April 4, 2020 in Orlando, Florida where he was under the care of his daughters.
Mr. Armound was a Member of Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church (of High Springs, Florida) during early childhood and a 1961 Graduate of A.L. Mebane High School (of Alachua, Florida).
As an active citizen of the Gainesville Community, Mr. Armound played baseball with The Gainesville Eagles and softball with the W. W. Gay teams. He later coached the Chestnut Girls Softball Team. He was also a Co-Manager of The Fabulous Souls & Terror bands, a Member of the Workers United Organization, the Ebony Appreciation Banquet Committee and a Funeral Attendant with Duncan Brothers' Funeral Home.
Mr. Armound leaves to cherish his memory his son - Dwayne Postell (Susan) of Baton Rouge, LA; daughters - Connie Armound-Standifer (Eddie M.) of Atlanta, GA and Cynthia Armound of Orlando, FL;5 Grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sisters - Karen Carter (& Dwayne who preceded him in death) of Indianapolis, IN (Jo Ellen Pugh, Beverly Ann Jones and Freddie B. Clark preceded him in death); brothers - Frederick Armour of Indianapolis, IN, Cueler Johnson (Harriett) of Kansas City, KS and Tony Johnson (Linda) of St. Petersburg, FL (Kirk Johnson preceded him in death); father & mother-in-law - Eddie; Elease Crawford-Taylor preceded him in death; brothers-in-law - Eddie Taylor, Jr. of Gainesville, FL and Jake Pugh of Dade City, FL (Odell Taylor and James Taylor preceded him in death); sisters-In-Law - Ella M. Salters (Delmar) of Ocala, FL (Sadie L. Harrison and Alene Rivers preceded him in death); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
The Celebration of Life will be held 2:30PM Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Mount Carmel United Methodist Church (High Springs, FL) with Reverend Byron Williams delivering the Eulogy. Mr. Armound will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - At the Church on Saturday 1 Hour prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL).
Due to the current guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, the Family will be live-streaming the Services for those who can not be in attendance.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020