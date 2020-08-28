1/1
Jacob Rawl "Jake" Sullivan
1989 - 2020
Jacob 'Jake' Rawl Sullivan, 31, passed away August 20, 2020. He was born in Lakeland, FL, August 3, 1989, and grew up in Polk City, St. Cloud, and Branford. He attended St. Cloud High School and Branford High School, graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College with Honors, and attended Santa Fe Community College where he excelled in music.
Jake is survived by his mother, Cindy (Charlie) Chesnut, and father, Rawl Sullivan, his beloved grandma, Marlene Sullivan, sisters, Kate (Mike) Kibler, Kelsey (Chris) Davis, and brothers, Clay Chesnut, Jason (Rita) Chesnut, Clark (Vanessa) Chesnut, Blake (Megan) Chesnut; and by nephews and nieces who adored Jake and whom he loved in return. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Earli Sullivan, and his maternal grandparents, Earl and Dorothy Partin, all whom he deeply loved.
He succumbed to a quiet, insidious disease, schizophrenia. Jake suffered valiantly from the ravages of this physically transparent illness in the latter part of his life. Schizophrenia is incurable and as deadly as cancer or heart disease. It is a disease of the mind and one's mental outlook. Ultimately, it led to Jake taking his life.
Jake was an avid reader, he enjoyed reading memoirs by Thoreau and plays by Shakespeare. He took great pleasure in playing the piano and had mastered classical compositions by Beethoven and Mozart. He loved nature, kayaking, fishing, gardening, baseball, chess, and history.
Jake will always be remembered for his kind heart, willingness to help others, and great sense of justice. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is now at peace in the arms of Jesus.
Daniels Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Live Oak & Branford, FL in charge of arrangements.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Live Oak - Live Oak
1126 Ohio Avenue North
Live Oak, FL 32064
(386)362-4333
