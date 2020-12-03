1/
Jacqualin Sheridan
Jacqualin Sheridan, age 74, died suddenly and unexpectedly on October 15, 2020, in Bell Buckle, Tennessee, where she had resided since February.
Jacki was born March 10, 1946, in Danville, Virginia to the late Jack Sheridan and Bessie Beheler Sheridan.
She graduated from Longwood College and taught school for some time before moving to Nashville, Tennessee where she worked for several years in the hotel industry, becoming a top-notch bartender. Always a free spirit who went her own way, Jacki moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia where she bought property near the beach and rented rooms to young European students who worked there in the summers. In 2018 she relocated to Gainesville, Florida until her final move to Bell Buckle.
She loved gardening and created stunning gardens wherever she lived. Jacki was a beautiful, outgoing person with an unforgettable smile and her sad passing leaves numerous cousins and many friends who will always miss her.
Doak-Howell Funeral Home is serving the family.
www.doakhowellfuneralhome.com

Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
