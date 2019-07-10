|
|
BARBER,
JACQUELINE MAJEL
Jacqueline Majel Barber of Chiefland, FL passed away on July 8th, 2019 after an unexpected cancer diagnosis.
She was born March 6, 1980 and her family moved to Chiefland when she was in fourth grade. She graduated from Chiefland High School in 1998 and received her A.A. from Santa Fe Community College. She transferred to University of Florida where she received her B.S. in psychology and her B.A. in political science, then went on to receive her M.A. in political campaigning. She later found her passion working with individuals to help them find and maintain employment. She was also very active with the Lions Club, serving in various local and district level positions.
Jackie is predeceased by her father, Barry Loubet Sr., her parental and maternal grandparents. She is survived by her loving husband of almost four years, Matthew. After a long Courtship, they were married 12/13/14 at the Shrine of our Lady of La Leche at Mission Nombre De Dios. She is also survived by her mother, Judy Loubet; brothers, Barry (Lisa) Loubet II, of Franklin, GA, James (Julia) Loubet of Chiefland, FL; sister Theresa Smith of Chiefland, FL; her Grams, Shirley Roberts of Chiefland, FL, 6 nieces and nephews, 8 great nieces and nephews, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:00 PM on Friday, July 12th, 2019 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland, FL. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Chiefland, FL with Father Joseph McDonald officiating. Burial will follow the service at the First United Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, 715 W. Park Ave. Chiefland, FL (352) 493-4777.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donation to Service Source Foundation or Service Source Florida programs.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 10 to July 11, 2019