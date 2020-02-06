Home

Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Dayspring Missionary Baptist Church
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Dayspring Missionary Baptist Church
Gainesville, FL
View Map
JACQUELYN ANNETTE BRUNSON

JACQUELYN ANNETTE BRUNSON Obituary
BRUNSON,
JACQUELYN ANNETTE
Jacquelyn Annette Brunson, age 62, daughter of the late Charles & Jessie Lee Brunson & Certified Nursing Assistant, peacefully left this earthly scene on January 27, 2020 in Gainesville.
Funeral Services will be held 3:00PM Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Dayspring Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) where Rev. Dr. Marie Herring is Pastor, with her Nephew, Min. Harry Jones (of Tampa, FL) delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Ms. Brunson will only be viewed at the Church on Saturday 1 Hour Prior to the Services - And with the Processional.
Left to cherish her memory are her siblings - Thelma Peacock, Jessie Bell Douglas, Linda Mosby and Carol D. Brown (& Marvin) (Charles Brunson Jr., Jerry Wayne Brunson preceded her in death); nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
