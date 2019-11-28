|
STOKES, JAILON
MARKESE COUCH, 26
Jailon Markese Couch Stokes of Lake Butler, FL, transitioned November 22, 2019. He was a Music Entertainer and Performer. Survived by his mother, Demetrise Thomas, Lake Butler, FL; father, James Kent Stokes (Nikki), Grand Rapids, MI; a sister, Sharmaine M. Couch of SC; grandmothers, Doris Thomas, Lake Butler, FL and Ms. Stokes of Grand Rapids, MI; great grandmother, Gladys Sirmones, Lake Butler, FL; grandparents, Jerry and Kathleen Couch, Grand Rapids, MI; special friend, Shantana Berry, Starke, FL and unborn son, 'Baby Jay'; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Union County High School Auditorium, Elder Abraham Perry Jr., Presiding. Elder Alvin Merriex, Eulogist. Viewing will be Saturday 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Union County High School Auditorium.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019