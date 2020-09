Or Copy this URL to Share

Jamal N. Ullah

Gainesville - Jamal N. Ullah of Gainesville, FL, transitioned September 27, 2020. Viewing will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home, 727 NW 2nd Street, Gainesville, FL, 12 P.M. - 2 P.M. Burial will be private at a later date. MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING TO BE OBSERVED. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.



