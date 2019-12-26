|
JOHNSON, JAMEE
CHRISTOPHER DEONTE, 22
Jamee Christopher Deonte Johnson of Tallahassee, FL passed away December 14, 2019. Born in Gainesville, FL on June 1, 1997, he's a 2015 graduate of Flagler Palm Coast High School and was attending college at Florida A&M University, Tallahassee, FL. He is survived by his parents, Kimberly Strickland-Austin of Largo, FL and Harvey M. Johnson Jr. (Bridget) of Gainesville, FL; sisters, Britney and Briana Johnson of Gainesville, FL, Jamesha Douglas of Tampa, FL and Jasmine Johnson of Tallahassee, FL; brothers, Jamel Nichols of Gainesville, FL and James Douglas of Tampa, FL; 3 nieces, 2 nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration Of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, 146 South County Road 21, Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods is Pastor, Rev. Frankie L. McClendon is Officiating, Burial will be in Gilgal Cemetery, Hawthorne, FL. Visitation on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home, 727 NW 2nd Street, Gainesville, FL, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. No viewing after eulogy. The cortege will form 10:30 a.m. at the home of Mrs. Mary E. Strickland, 1746 State Road 20, Hawthorne, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019