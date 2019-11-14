Home

Services
Washington Funeral Home
3809 E. University Ave
Gainesville , FL 32641
(352) 372-3328
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miracle Word of Faith Ministries
3809-A East University Ave
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miracle Word of Faith Ministries
3809-A East University Ave
Gainesville, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Miracle Word of Faith Ministries
3809-A East University Ave
Gainesville, FL
View Map
JAMEILA RENA TOOMER

JAMEILA RENA TOOMER Obituary
TOOMER, JAMEILA RENA
Jameila Rena Toomer, age 46, answered the call of God on Tuesday, October 25, 2019 at Ocala Regional Hospital after a long illness. She was employed at Tacachale. She is survived by two sons De'Markus Howard of Gainesville, FL and David Foote of Grayville, Louisiana, grandparents Lelia Hall and Morris L. Hall both of Gainesville, FL. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Miracle Word of Faith Ministries, 3809-A East University Ave, Gainesville, FL with Rev. Dr. Queen Horne Kelly, Pastor delivering the Eulogy. Burial will follow at Patrick Community Cemetery, Copeland, FL. Public viewing will be at Washington Funeral Home Chapel Friday, November 15, 2019 from 2-7 PM - AT the church Saturday one hour prior to service and with the Processional. The processional will form at the church at 10:30 AM.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME
Loving, Caring
& Compassionate
3809 -B East University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32641
(352) 372-3328
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
