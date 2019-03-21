Home

MINISTER JAMES ADAM STRICKLAND

MINISTER JAMES ADAM STRICKLAND Obituary
STRICKLAND, MINISTER JAMES ADAM, 63
'JIMMY'
Johnson - Minister James A. Strickland of the Johnson Crossroads Community, Graduate of Interlachen High School and Bethune Cookman University, Retired Sgt. FL Dept. Corrections, Alachua County School Board Teacher, Minister and member of Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, Johnson Crossroads Community, Hawthorne, FL, transitioned from this life March 19, 2019. Survived by his devoted and loving wife, Virginia; children, Marlon, Latoya, Lutrell, all of Johnson, FL; a sister, Altoria Strickland Johnson, Johnson, FL; brothers, Otto Strickland Jr., Tampa, FL, Ira Strickland and Cyril Strickland of Johnson, FL; 7 grands, 3 great grands, and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church, 146 South County Road 21, Hawthorne, FL, Dr. Clarence Woods is Pastor & Officiant. Burial will be in Gilgal Cemetery. Viewing on Friday 5 pm - 7 pm and Saturday at the church 10:30 am - 11 am. No viewing after eulogy. The cortege will form 10:30 am at the home of Minister and Mrs. James Strickland.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
