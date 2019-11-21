Home

JAMES ALVIN DESUE Obituary
DESUE, JAMES ALVIN, 63
'HIGHTOWER'
James A. DeSue of Lake Butler, transitioned November 15, 2019. He retired form Florida Department of Corrections. He's survived by his loving and devoted wife, Sandra Jefferson; loving children, Celena DeSue and Devin Jefferson, all of Lake Butler, FL; grandsons, Trestin and Christian Durant; a sister, Norma Robinson (Alphonso), Starke, FL; brothers, Deacon Jerry Murphy (Annie), Florahome, FL, Rev. Clarence DeSue, Jr. (Fatha) and Arthur DeSue, all of Starke, FL; devoted uncle, Rev. Dr. Thomas DeSue (Lonnie), Jacksonville, FL; loving aunt, Margaret DeSue, Starke, FL; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing on Friday, November 22, 2019, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Little Rock Church, 375 SE 7th Ave., Lake Butler, FL, Rev. Al Murray Pastor. Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at True Vine Outreach Ministries, 422 St. Clair Street, Starke, FL, Elder Ross Chandler, Pastor, Rev. Carl D. Tyson, Presiding, Rev. Alvin Greene, Eulogist. Viewing on Saturday at True Vine Outreach Ministries 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. No viewing after eulogy. Burial will be in Odd Fellow Cemetery.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
