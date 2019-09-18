Home

Beggs Funeral Home
235 Nw Orange Ave
Madison, FL 32340
(850) 973-2258
James Ancle "Jimmy" Stewart Jr.

James Ancle "Jimmy" Stewart Jr. Obituary
STEWART, JR.,
JAMES ANCLE
Mr. James Ancle 'Jimmy' Stewart Jr., passed away peacefully at his home in Newberry, FL on September 13, 2019 at the age of 62. Born in Madison, FL on July 18, 1957, Jimmy spent most of his youth in Madison before moving to Alachua County. He is preceded in death by his beloved parents James Ancle and Anna Elizabeth (Howard) Stewart of Alachua, FL and grandparents Cullen and Clyde Howard of Greenville, FL. He is survived by his brother Kenneth Stewart Sr. (Theda) of High Springs, sister Lisa A. O'Steen (Brad) of Alachua, uncle James David (Carol) Howard of Thomasville GA, and many nieces and nephews.
Jimmy loved his family and Jesus. He attended church regularly and truly believed that 'Jesus will heal me' and 'I'm going to heaven to live with Jesus one day'. His great faith was an inspiration to everyone who knew him and he was dearly loved by everyone he met.
A celebration of Jimmy's life will be held at Beggs Funeral Home Chapel in Madison, FL on Thursday, September 19, 2019. The family will receive friends beginning at 10AM, with the service beginning at 11AM. A brief graveside service will follow at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery in Greenville, FL.
I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies;
- John 11:25
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
