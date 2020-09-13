1/1
James (Allen Isaac) Blair
BLAIR,
JAMES ALLEN ISAAC
Melrose- James (Allen Isaac) Blair, 83, died of congestive heart failure on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. James was born April 20,1937 in Cumberland, Kentucky to Fred Clinton and Maude Blair Isaac. He graduated from Gainesville High School in 1956 and from the University of Florida College of Architecture and Fine Arts with a bachelor's degree in architecture in 1972. James was the architect of several hundred buildings during a 50-year practice. He was retired from the University of Florida Architecture/Engineering Department of Physical Plant, where he was the supervisor of the Architect/Engineer Section.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Drew and his brother, Clinton Isaac.
He is survived by his wife, Ann, his daughter Tara, his son-in-law, Matt Paladino, his granddaughter, Isabel Paladino, his siblings, Barbara Hull, Jesse W. Isaac (Judy), Charles R. Isaac (Pam), sister-in-law Janette Isaac, 11 nephews and nieces, 21 grand nephews and nieces, along with lifelong friends, Cole and Judy Saxon.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361 www.milamfh.com

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
