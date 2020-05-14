BROWN, SR., JAMESThe family of James Brown would like to announce his passing on May 7, 2020 in Hawthorne at his home.The family will be having a Graveside ceremony to celebrate his life on Saturday May 16,2020 at 11:00 a.m. Viewing will be held on Friday May 15, 2020 at D. Williams Mortuary Services from 3-7 p.m. and 30 minutes prior to Graveside ceremony (Hawthorne Community Cemetery).James will be missed by his children; James Brown, Jr. (Charazad), Kanitra Perry (Michael), and Anthony L Brown (Nedra); his ten grandchildren; and his siblings; Emmitt Brown (Bernice), Willie Mae Brown, Rosa Lee Butler, and Faye Brown (Don).Service of Excellence are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida). Please remember Social Distancing and help us keep our families and community safe.'Serving With A Spirit OfExcellence'(352) 204-2381