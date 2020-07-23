1/1
James Carl (Ben) Richardson
RICHARDSON,
JAMES CARL (BEN)
James Carl (Ben) Richardson, 59 passed away on July 18, 2020, at North Florida Regional Medical Center, Gainesville, Florida. James will be lovingly remembered by his children; Rel'yea Richardson, Torie Richardson, and Erica McClain, grandchilden; Toriesha Richardson, London Richardson, and Rayeil Richardson, brothers; Willie Spann and Nathaniel Latson, Newberry, Florida, and three sisters, Linda Latson, Diane Latson, and Elizabeth Latson, all of Gainesville, Florida; aunts, uncles, and a host of cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 AM at St. Mark Cemetery, Newberry, Florida with Minister Alvin Robinson performing the Eulogy. The family will meet at the cemetery at 10:30. Mr. Richardson will repose 1 hour before the service. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask or facial covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Thanks for your cooperation in advance.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Mark Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 23, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences
Ross Brothers'
Friend
July 23, 2020
Erica and Family,
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Love you!
Mandy (Suggs) Rich
Classmate
July 23, 2020
