Cooper Funeral Home
251 Ne Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
(386) 752-3566
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pleasant Plain UM Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Pleasant Plain UM Church
Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
JAMES D. THOMAS Obituary
THOMAS, JAMES D.
'JD', 'Cali', California
Funeral services for James D. Thomas (aka 'JD', 'Cali', California). 75, retired restaurant manager, will be held on Sat-urday, at 12 noon, at Pleasant Plain UM Church (Jonesville Community). Burial will be on Monday 8-19-19 at 1:00PM in Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL.
Mr. Thomas' viewing will be held on Friday, 5-7PM at Pleasant Plain UM Church. All flowers may be delivered at the church during that time. Mr. Thomas leaves to cherish fond memories, his mother Eunice R. Myers, his children Melissa (Kevin) Thomas Rogers, E. Lamont Thomas and Traci Thomas, two sisters, Maccine Dennis and Nina Thomas (Charles) White, three brothers, Dr. L. Wesley (Susette) Myers, Andrew (Odean) Thomas, and Michael Thomas, three grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a host of loving family members and friends. Family members and friends are asked to meet at the church at 11:15 AM to form the procession.
Arrangements entrusted to Cooper Funeral Home
(386) 752-3566.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
