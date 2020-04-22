Home

JAMES DALE BURCH

JAMES DALE BURCH Obituary
BURCH, JAMES DALE
James Dale Burch,age 50, from Micanopy, FL passed away at home on April 11, 2020. Dale was a pipefitter in UA local 234, Jacksonville, FL for over 20 years. He enjoyed airboats, mudbogs, trucks, and drag racing. Dale spent a large portion of his life living in Micanopy.
Dale is preceded in death by his father, John C. Burch.
Survived by his mother, Karen A Burch, of Newberry, FL; his brother, John C. Burch, Jr. (Judy) of Alachua, FL; his sister, Lauren A. Wright (Tom) Centennial, CO; his nephews, Eli and Dalton Burch; and his niece, Isabella Wright; and his loving, long time companion, Libby Cottrill of Satsuma, FL.
The Family simply ask that you say a prayer in lieu of services for Dale.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
