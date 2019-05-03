|
|
DAMPIER, JAMES
'JIMMY' ROBERT
Mr. James 'Jimmy' Robert Dampier, age 83, of LaCrosse, FL, passed away at his home on April 30, 2019. He was born on August 16, 1935 in LaCrosse, FL, to the late Sparkman and Minnie (Holton) Dampier. He worked for 40 years for Florida Pest Control service until his retirement. He loved to hunt and fish and work on the farm. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ms. Melba Tetstone Dampier; both his parents; his siblings, Emadelle, Lucille, Margie, and Duval; and his granddaughter-in-law, Rebecca Dampier.
Jimmy is survived by his son, Billy Dampier, Sr. of LaCrosse, FL; grandsons, Billy, Jr. (Heather) Dampier and Travis Dampier both of LaCrosse, FL; grandchildren, Preston, Paislee, Hayden, and Adalynn Dampier all of LaCrosse, FL; numerous extended family members also survive.
A funeral to honor the life of Mr. Dampier will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2pm at the Chapel of Archer Funeral Home in Lake Butler, FL. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6pm-8pm the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Antioch Cemetery in LaCrosse, FL. Arrangements are under the care and direction of ARCHER FUNERAL HOME. 386-496-2008
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 3 to May 4, 2019