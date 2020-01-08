|
HOWELL,
JAMES DONALD 'DON'
James Donald 'Don' Howell, age 85, of Gainesville, Florida, passed away on Sunday January 5, 2020. Mr. Howell was born January 23, 1934 in Island Grove, Florida to William Wallace Howell and Clara Perry Howell.
Don lettered in football and basketball and graduated from Gainesville High School in 1952, attended FBI Finger Printing School in Washington, DC and following graduation he entered the US Navy, where he served as an Electrician's Mate aboard the USS Kearsarge Aircraft Carrier during the Korean War. It was during his Navy career that he married Katrinka Ann Glover. Following his service, he received his bachelor's degree from The College of Physical Education and Health at The University of Florida in 1964. He worked as a Marketing Consultant for Southern Bell and AT&T for 30 years. Mr. Howell enjoyed gardening, spending time with his family, fishing, and was an avid Florida Gators fan. He loved to cook and he was a fantastic one. He was always there to guide his children and grandchildren with words of wisdom and love.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving wife, the love of his life for 64 years, Katrinka Ann Howell, son James Randolph Howell, 2 daughters, Sheryl Charisse (Mike) Crosby and Kimberly Dawn Howell, 2 brothers Larry A. Howell and William (Jane) Howell, 7 beautiful granddaughters and 3 adorable great grandsons.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Milam Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends starting one hour prior (10:00 am) at the funeral home. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Haven Hospice 4200 N.W. 90th Blvd. Gainesville, Florida 32606 or to Baptist Children's Home, C/O Westside Baptist Church, 10000 West Newberry Road, Gainesville, Florida 32606. Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services , 311 South Main Street, Gainesville, Florida 32601. (352) 376-5361
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020