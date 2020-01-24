|
|
McGINLEY, JR.,
JAMES DONALD
James Donald McGinley, Jr. ('Jim' to his friends) passed away peacefully at age 81, January 20, 2020, after a short illness. Jim was a deeply beloved father to three children and a kind, loyal and spirited friend to many.
Jim was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida and served in the Air National Guard before attending the University of Florida where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree from the College of Architecture in 1965. He spent his entire career in Gainesville, received numerous awards, and contributed to these notable local buildings: the University Auditorium on the University of Florida campus (renovations and additions in 1977), Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Florida State Fire College, Crossroads Church of Christ, and the Gainesville Garden Club. After retiring in the mid-2000's, Jim enjoyed traveling, reading mystery and history novels, and spent many hours in his woodworking shop.
He is survived by his two sons, James Michael (Tina) McGinley of Daytona Beach, Timothy Gerald (Marjorie) McGinley of Apopka, and his daughter, Laura McGinley (Corey) Kline of Boulder, Colorado, along with six grandchildren, Kayla, Kyle, Nicole, Caitlin, Ashley, and Hatcher.
He is missed dearly by his family but is celebrated and loved by all who knew him.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 A. M., in the Queen of Peach Catholic Church,10900 SW 24th Avenue, Gainesville, with Father Mike Williams, celebrant. Please visit his memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
(352) 376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020