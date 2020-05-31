JAMES DOUGLASS "DOUG" McCALLUM Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCALLUM, JR., JAMES 'DOUG' DOUGLASS
James 'Doug' Douglass McCallum, Jr., age 71 of Newberry passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born January 14, 1949 in Gainesville to James Douglas and Mildred Stewart McCallum.
Doug attended Gainesville High School and Santa Fe Community College. He was in the first Soapbox derby in Gainesville. He was a member of the Gainesville Demolay. Doug lived in Houston for 21 years where he had an architectural woodworking company. He retired in 2003 and moved to Newberry. He proudly served in the United States Army in Vietnam.
Doug is survived by his wife, Margaret Hodges McCallum; brother Mitch (Gwen) McCallum; mother-in law, Ruby Hunt; two sisters-in-law, Joyce (Terry) Pool and Ann (Don) Willis; niece, Ana Marie; nephews, Tim, Chris, Pierson, John, Joshua and Tony; great nieces and nephews, Briana, Abigail, Kate, Timothy, Logan, Gavin, Grayson, Jack and Lucas, Doug is also survived by aunts and uncles, Mary Helen McCallum, Joyce McCallum, Herman and Velma Creamer, Clarine Cannon, Lillie (Greg) Clark, Tommy (Sandra) Cannon, Ann Cannon, Thelma Cannon, and step grandmother, Maggie Cannon and numerous first and second cousins.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 1, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 North Main Street. The funeral home will respect COVID-19 mandates to keep everyone safe. A PRIVATE service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The service will be livestreamed. The link and more details for the livestream will be provided on his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Interment will follow at Forest Meadows East Cemetery on Hawthorne Road.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved