McCALLUM, JR., JAMES 'DOUG' DOUGLASSJames 'Doug' Douglass McCallum, Jr., age 71 of Newberry passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born January 14, 1949 in Gainesville to James Douglas and Mildred Stewart McCallum.Doug attended Gainesville High School and Santa Fe Community College. He was in the first Soapbox derby in Gainesville. He was a member of the Gainesville Demolay. Doug lived in Houston for 21 years where he had an architectural woodworking company. He retired in 2003 and moved to Newberry. He proudly served in the United States Army in Vietnam.Doug is survived by his wife, Margaret Hodges McCallum; brother Mitch (Gwen) McCallum; mother-in law, Ruby Hunt; two sisters-in-law, Joyce (Terry) Pool and Ann (Don) Willis; niece, Ana Marie; nephews, Tim, Chris, Pierson, John, Joshua and Tony; great nieces and nephews, Briana, Abigail, Kate, Timothy, Logan, Gavin, Grayson, Jack and Lucas, Doug is also survived by aunts and uncles, Mary Helen McCallum, Joyce McCallum, Herman and Velma Creamer, Clarine Cannon, Lillie (Greg) Clark, Tommy (Sandra) Cannon, Ann Cannon, Thelma Cannon, and step grandmother, Maggie Cannon and numerous first and second cousins.The family will receive friends Monday, June 1, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 North Main Street. The funeral home will respect COVID-19 mandates to keep everyone safe. A PRIVATE service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The service will be livestreamed. The link and more details for the livestream will be provided on his memorial page atwww.williamsthomasInterment will follow at Forest Meadows East Cemetery on Hawthorne Road.