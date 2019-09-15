|
|
SWEET, JAMES 'JIM' EARNEST and
LINDA MARIE SWEET
After 42 years of marriage, James 'Jim' Earnest and Linda Marie Sweet passed away tragically and simultaneously with their son Jerry J. Leffert, Jr. on the early morning of August 31, 2019.
Jim was born on August 18, 1944 in Ormskirk, England to Mary and Lloyd Sweet and was the oldest of five siblings. He grew up in the Archer/ Newberry area and has lived in Bronson since his and Linda's wedding day on April 1st, 1977. He worked as a welder fabricator for Maddox Foundry and Machine Works in Archer, FL from 1968-1992, retiring a few years ago from UF Shands Facilities Services. Jim, aka 'Jim-Bob' was known as a man always there to help someone in need, a grill master, and talented at fabricating and welding. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and watching Gator football games
Linda was born on April 21, 1947 in Wantagh, NY to George and Rose Rutter and was the second oldest of six siblings. Linda moved to Bronson, Fl in 1971. She worked from 1980-2003 at the Levy County School Board, retiring from Santa Fe College in 2013. Linda was a proud mother and grandmother, spent endless hours crafting and crocheting for loved ones, was a great resource and mentor to co-workers, and a supportive friend to many.
Together they spent their retirement years sight-seeing the country in their RV with their beloved dog, Rocco, and taking family cruises.
Linda and Jim are survived by their daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Tyson Emery of Gainesville, FL; daughter-in-law, Theresa Leffert of Bronson, FL, Jim's daughters Sheila Rodgers and Barbara J Sweet and son James E Sweet, Jr., grandchildren, Kristina Leffert Sevilla (Danny) of Atlanta, GA, James Leffert (Stacie) of Bronson, FL, and Darby and Devyn Emery of Gainesville, FL; great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Quinn Leffert, Payton and Lucas Burns of Bronson, FL, brothers George Rutter (Cindy) of Matthews, NC, Mike Rutter of Gainesville, FL, Steve Rutter (Julie) of Valley, AL, sisters, Pat Ingram of Bronson, FL, Roseanne Macon (Mike) of Jacksonville, FL, Jim's sisters Pat Rodgers of Branford, FL, Joy Tucker and Rosemary Stewart of Franklin, NC and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his brother Johnny Sweet of Lakeland, FL.
A joint memorial service for Jim, Linda, and Jerry will be held on October 15, 2019 at the Santa Fe River Ranch. A private ceremony for family and close friends will begin at 10:00, followed by a reception open to the public from 11:30-2:00. Please gather with us to celebrate their lives. Flowers are welcome,or in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to their surviving daughter-in law and Jerry Jr.'s wife, Theresa Leffert's GoFundMe to be used for her medical expenses.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/theresa-lefferts-road-to-recovery
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019