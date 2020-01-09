Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans-Carter Funeral Home
18724 N Main St
High Springs, FL 32643
(386) 454-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES EDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES EDSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES EDSON Obituary
EDSON,
JAMES (JIM) ARNOLD
James (Jim) Arnold Edson, 89, died 6th day of January, 2020 at North Florida Regional Hospital, Gainesville, FL. Jim has been an Alachua County resident since 1980 and had currently resided at Plantation Oaks in High Springs, FL.
Jim graduated from the University of Florida in 1952 and was a member of Lambda Chi fraternity. He was employed by Owens Illinois for over 40 years and retired as the General Manager at the OI Sawmill in Lake Butler, FL in September 1987. He was an avid hunter and traveler. He was a Protestant.
Jim was married to Natalie Virginia (Ginger) Edson for 54 years until her passing in 2006. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Dolores Cromar-Edson; son, Scott A. Edson (Laura) of Lake City, FL; daughter, Christle V. Ziegenfelder (Bill) of Gainesville, FL; grandchildren, Matthew Edson, Jane Kupfer, Mary Van Arsdall, James, Molly, Bonnie, Amy, Joy, Jill, and May Ziegenfelder; and 3 great-grandchildren.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the High Springs Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Evans Carter Funeral Home, 386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -