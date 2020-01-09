|
|
EDSON,
JAMES (JIM) ARNOLD
James (Jim) Arnold Edson, 89, died 6th day of January, 2020 at North Florida Regional Hospital, Gainesville, FL. Jim has been an Alachua County resident since 1980 and had currently resided at Plantation Oaks in High Springs, FL.
Jim graduated from the University of Florida in 1952 and was a member of Lambda Chi fraternity. He was employed by Owens Illinois for over 40 years and retired as the General Manager at the OI Sawmill in Lake Butler, FL in September 1987. He was an avid hunter and traveler. He was a Protestant.
Jim was married to Natalie Virginia (Ginger) Edson for 54 years until her passing in 2006. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Dolores Cromar-Edson; son, Scott A. Edson (Laura) of Lake City, FL; daughter, Christle V. Ziegenfelder (Bill) of Gainesville, FL; grandchildren, Matthew Edson, Jane Kupfer, Mary Van Arsdall, James, Molly, Bonnie, Amy, Joy, Jill, and May Ziegenfelder; and 3 great-grandchildren.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the High Springs Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Evans Carter Funeral Home, 386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020