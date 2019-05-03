|
|
PELHAM, SGT. MAJOR JAMES EDWARD, 74
'JIM'
El Paso, TX - Sgt. Major Pelham transitioned from this life April 26, 2019. He served 30 years in United States Army. Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Annie Mae Pelham, a sister, Edna Ashford Perry and 2 grandchildren. Survived by his wife, Omia Pelham, El Paso, TX; 4 children, Tonya Twine (Dave), Connie Pelham (Ricky), Tony Walton (Rosemary), Jeremiah Pelham; 2 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; siblings, Edgar Pelham, Albany, GA, Lettie Anderson and Frances McGinnis, both of Melrose, FL, Randy Pelham (Deborah), Hastings, FL, Solomon Pelham (Cassandra), El Paso, TX and Rev. Gregory E. Pelham (Valerie), Alachua, FL; 2 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be Sunday, May 5, 2019, 5 pm - 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Restlawn Funeral Home, El Paso, TX. Funeral will be Monday, May 6, 2019, 11:00 am at 1st Armored Division Chapel, Ft. Bliss, TX, Rev. Gregory E. Pelham is Eulogist. Burial with Military Honors at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, Ft. Bliss, TX. Funeraria del Angel Restlawn Funeral Home 8817 Dyer St., El Paso, TX 79904 (915) 751-1287. Notice is a courtesy of
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 3 to May 4, 2019