Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES PELHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES EDWARD PELHAM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES EDWARD PELHAM Obituary
PELHAM, SGT. MAJOR JAMES EDWARD, 74
'JIM'
El Paso, TX - Sgt. Major Pelham transitioned from this life April 26, 2019. He served 30 years in United States Army. Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Annie Mae Pelham, a sister, Edna Ashford Perry and 2 grandchildren. Survived by his wife, Omia Pelham, El Paso, TX; 4 children, Tonya Twine (Dave), Connie Pelham (Ricky), Tony Walton (Rosemary), Jeremiah Pelham; 2 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; siblings, Edgar Pelham, Albany, GA, Lettie Anderson and Frances McGinnis, both of Melrose, FL, Randy Pelham (Deborah), Hastings, FL, Solomon Pelham (Cassandra), El Paso, TX and Rev. Gregory E. Pelham (Valerie), Alachua, FL; 2 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be Sunday, May 5, 2019, 5 pm - 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Restlawn Funeral Home, El Paso, TX. Funeral will be Monday, May 6, 2019, 11:00 am at 1st Armored Division Chapel, Ft. Bliss, TX, Rev. Gregory E. Pelham is Eulogist. Burial with Military Honors at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, Ft. Bliss, TX. Funeraria del Angel Restlawn Funeral Home 8817 Dyer St., El Paso, TX 79904 (915) 751-1287. Notice is a courtesy of
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 3 to May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now