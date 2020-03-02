|
RILEY, JAMES EDWARD
James Edward Riley, age 75 of Gainesville, Florida, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born to John Riley and Marguerite Gravatt Riley.
James grew up in Colt's Neck, New Jersey. After high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He moved to Palm Beach and worked for Florida Power & Light Company for 30 years. After retirement, he and his wife, Peggy, moved to Lake City, Florida. In Lake City, James worked for the Columbia County Sheriff's Department and served on the Board of Catholic Charities. He was a master gardener. James and Peggy later moved to Gainesville to be closer to their grandchildren. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
James is survived by his wife of 51 years, Peggy Riley; daughters, Michelle Riley Dow (Dan) and Kathleen Riley Nieves (Daniel); sisters, Catherine Weaver (Dick) and Joanne Marshall (Bill); and grandchildren, Jacob & Summer Dow, and Daniela, Lucas, Landon & Liam Nieves.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 10900 SW 24th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32607, with Father Al Esposito officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities Bureau of Lake City, 553 NW Railroad St., Lake City, FL 32055. A special thank you to Jared and Michelle Taber for their love and support.
