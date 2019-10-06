|
MORRISON,
JAMES FREDERIC
(1937 - 2019)
James Frederic Morrison passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2019, at age 81. He will be remembered as a generous friend and mentor to many young people. An Iowa native and 1969 Ph.D. graduate of Stanford University in political science, Dr. Morrison's predoctoral studies 1960-1965 included a Fulbright Scholarship and service as Resident Director of the Stanford Program at Warsaw University in Poland. That lead to a 37-year career as professor of political science at the University of Florida (1966-2003) specializing in comparative and international politics, foreign policy, and the politics of modernization. He helped to establish UF's Center for European Studies and an international student exchange program with Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznan, Poland. After retirement from UF, Dr. Morrison became a visiting professor of American life and culture at the American Studies Center of Warsaw University and at the Advanced School of Enterprise and Management also in Warsaw. He was a former member of the American Political Science Association, the Southern Political Science Association, the American Association for the Advancement of Slavic Studies, and the American Sociological Association. Professional recognition included Stanford's Leavelle Memorial Prize in Political Theory; fellowships from the Alfred P. Sloan, John Randolph Haynes, and Woodrow Wilson foundations; and election to Phi Beta Kappa and Pi Sigma Alpha honor societies. In 2005 Dr. Morrison was decorated with the Officer's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland (Krzyz Oficerski Orderu Zaslugi Rzeczypospolitej Polskiej), awarded by the Polish President for having rendered great service to Poland. Jim is survived by former spouses Ivona Kamionka, Teresa Nycz Morrison, Dorothy Ballard Morrison, Eveline d'Angremond, and Mynuong Scott; sisters Megan Morrison Culp and Melodye Morrison Khattak; children Danuta Ruta, Steven Morrison, Keith Morrison, and Kate Morrison; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He regularly attended meetings of Gainesville's Religious Society of Friends (Quakers). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, at 5 p.m. in the Friends Meetinghouse, 702 NW 38th Street in Gainesville. Memorial donations to UF's WUFT-TV or WUFT-FM would be appreciated.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019